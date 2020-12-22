World registration of Qarah Church pilgrimage ritual

SHAFAQNA- The ritual and pilgrimage ceremony of the Church of St. Thaddeus (Qarah Church) in a joint case with Armenia on Thursday, December 17, 2020, on the fourth day of the 15th virtual meeting of the UNESCO Intergovernmental committee for Intangible Cultural Heritage was inscribed on the World Heritage List with the consent of all judges and was registered as the 16th intangible heritage of Iran in UNESCO.

According to the Public Relations Center of the Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts, the Deputy Minister of Cultural Heritage on the sidelines of the meeting, while congratulating the registration of this ritual and pilgrimage to the Armenian and Christians community in Iran and the world, called the growing annual presence of Armenian and Christian pilgrims from Iran , Armenia, Syria, Lebanon, the Netherlands, France, Austria, Germany, Canada and other countries of the world to hold this ceremony, as expressing the peaceful coexistence of different ethnic groups and religions in Iran and the peaceful view of Iranians throughout history.

Mohammad Hassan Talebian added: “Holding religious rites of other divine religions with the presence of followers of these religions from other countries with complete security and safe environment in a Muslim country with the cooperation of all government institutions and agencies and efforts to repair and maintain the historical monuments of these religions, is clear evidence that the Islamic Republic of Iran respects the followers of other divine religions.”

The Church of St. Thaddeus (Qarah Church), along with the St. Stepanous Church and the Church of Zurzur, has been inscribed on the World Heritage List as a complex in 2008.

Qarah Church is the second oldest church in the world and one of the most prestigious and important Armenian churches.

