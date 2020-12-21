https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/12/Ayat-Makarem.jpg 183 275 AH https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg AH2020-12-21 10:34:012020-12-21 10:34:01What is the ruling on letting a house to an immoral person? The Grand Ayatollah Makarem’s answer
What is the ruling on letting a house to an immoral person? The Grand Ayatollah Makarem’s answer
SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Makarem answered a question about letting a house to an immoral person.
Question: Is there any problem with letting a house to a person who has adulterous liaison with another person?
The Grand Ayatollah Makarem: Letting (a house) is not Haram; but it is better to avoid this action (in this case).
Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!