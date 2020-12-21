Date :Monday, December 21st, 2020 | Time : 10:34 |ID: 187797 | Print

What is the ruling on letting a house to an immoral person? The Grand Ayatollah Makarem’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Makarem answered a question about letting a house to an immoral person.

Question: Is there any problem with letting a house to a person who has adulterous liaison with another person?

The Grand Ayatollah Makarem: Letting (a house) is not Haram; but it is better to avoid this action (in this case).

Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA

