Must the Nikah sermon be read in Arabic? The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Sistani answered questions about the correct way of reciting the Nikah sermon.

Question: 1) How must a man recite the Nikah sermon? 2) Must it be recited in Arabic? 3) Must we know that the woman has observed Iddah (the period a woman must observe after the death of her husband or after a divorce)? 4) If the woman is known for adultery (Zina); is it allowed to marry her?

The Grand Ayatollah Sistani: 1) The woman can say (after setting the time and Mahr): (Zawwajtuka Nafsi Fil Moddatul Ma’aloomah Alal Mahral Ma’aloom) and the man also to say: (Qabbaltu).

2) According to Wajib precaution, assuming that Arabic sermon can be managed; do not recite in Farsi (non-Arabic language).

3) It is not necessary unless has been in Iddah and she thinks her Iddah still continuing. In that case if she is alleged to be; according to Wajib precaution, she needs to investigate.

4) According to Wajib precaution it is not allowed unless she repents.

Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA