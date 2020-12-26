Women’s Library of al-Abbas (A.S) Holy Shrine holds conference to introduce its activities

SHAFAQNA-Alkafeel: The Women’s Library of the Intellectual and Cultural Affairs Department at the al-Abbas’s (p) Holy Shrine organized its first media conference, which was held electronically via the (Zoom Cloud Meeting) platform, in order to introduce its activities and services, in addition to announcing the opening of its website in its new look and the electronic library services it will provide.

The conference witnessed the attendance of more than (30) scientific and academic women figures from inside and outside Iraq.

This conference included a welcoming speech delivered by Mrs. Asma Raad, responsible for the Women’s Library, praising the support of the General Secretariat of the al-Abbas’s (p) holy shrine and its continuous support for all activities carried out by the library, which was a motivation and an incentive to keep pace with the development in the field of women’s library. She also presented a set of services provided by the library and its future plans.

The conference also included a speech by Dr. Azhar Jassim Al-Zubaidi, Director of the Human Development Department at the Department of Studies, Planning and Follow-up of the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research, in which she praised the role of the al-Abbas’s (p) Holy Shrine in supporting the scientific and cultural development.

After that, a detailed explanation was given about the new website of the library, provided by Mrs. Lamia Al-Mousawi, a member of the Library’s Reading and Receiving Support Unit. She showed how to access the site and benefit from the electronic services. Noting that more than (24500) researchers and readers have benefited from these electronic service. And thus the website has become a solution to all the obstacles that stand in the way of the researcher or the beneficiary in order to access the information in an easy, fast and accurate manner. Please click here for the website.

The conference witnessed interventions to discuss and exchange views, suggestions and inquiries by the attendees, in order to excel, improve the quality of performance and expand the range of services provided by this website.