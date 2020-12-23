Photos: Progress in works of grid’s shrine of left hand of Al-Abbas (A.S)

SHAFAQNA- Al Kafeel: The works of the grid’s shrine of the left hand of Abal-Fadhl Al-Abbas (AS) exceed 80%.

The head of the department for the manufacture of the shrines’ grids and doors of the al-Abbas’s (p) holy shrine; Seyyed Nadhem Al-Ghurabi, announced that the percentage of completion of the shrine’s grid of the left hand of Abal-Fadhl Al-Abbas (AS) has exceeded 80% and work is still continuing within what was planned.



He added: “The cadres of the department, despite the multiplicity of work entrusted to them in the implementation of other projects, including the shrine’s grid of Lady Zaynab (SA), have spared no effort in order to complete this grid, which will be an art masterpiece with specifications of high precision, craftsmanship and durability. ”

Al-Ghurabi explained: “The manufacture and installation of all (8) knot-works (Duhna) have been completed, each with a height of (190 cm) and a width (1 meter), including the grid’s door.”

He added: “The 16 lateral columns adjacent to the aforementioned knot-works, which are polygonal in shape with a length (98 cm), have also been completed. The work of the parts that are connected to it from the bottom, which is its decorative base (column’s crown), has also been completed.”

Al-Ghurabi continued: “Among the important parts that are nearing completion are the eight corner columns, which surround the grid on all sides. The length of each column is (154 cm), with high strength and durability.”

Stressing: “The work currently underway is to put the final touches on (the golden inlaid frieze) that surrounds the eight parts of the grid. While the work of the Qur’an inscription and the poetic inscription above each knot-work, and which were streaked with gold water on a green enamel, reached the stage of finishing. ”

As for the work inside the grid, he explained: “The inside of the grid is covered with natural teak wood with patterns and decorations of natural colors. It has the same strength, durability and beauty as the outer side of the grid. All praise be to Allah (SWT), all the work related to it was completed.”

It is noteworthy that the grid is octagonal in shape and is the first grid to be manufactured with this design, with a diameter (3 meters) and a height (2.85 meters), and a structure of stainless steel with a thickness of (2 mm). It was designed and executed with high precision and craftsmanship, to be added to the record of achievements of this factory of the Holy Shrine.