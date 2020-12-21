Date :Monday, December 21st, 2020 | Time : 15:21 |ID: 187872 | Print

Photos: Preparing Yalda over 360 packages for needy in South Khorasan

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA-ABNA: At Yalda Night, a volunteer charity group in South Khorasan Province of Iran prepared 360 packages consisting of warm stuff, sweetmeat, and fruits for needy children.
Yaldā Night or Chelleh Night is an Iranian Northern Hemisphere’s winter solstice festival celebrated on the “longest and darkest night of the year.”

 

You might also like
US projection in a new global court against Iran
Sheikh Isa Qasim: Ummah should be inspired by their great martyrs
Ayatollah Khamenei issues a letter to French youth
Yemen: Millions demonstrate in protest of US crimes against resistance commanders +Photos
Yemeni Ambassador, Mohammad Javad Zarif Iran FM’s meeting with New Yemeni Ambassador
8th Intl. Iran Nano 2015 Festival kicks off - PRESS RELEASE
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *