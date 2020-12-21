https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/12/3-14.jpg 667 1000 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg asadian2020-12-21 15:21:372020-12-21 15:21:37Photos: Preparing Yalda over 360 packages for needy in South Khorasan
SHAFAQNA-ABNA: At Yalda Night, a volunteer charity group in South Khorasan Province of Iran prepared 360 packages consisting of warm stuff, sweetmeat, and fruits for needy children.
Photos: Preparing Yalda over 360 packages for needy in South Khorasan
Yaldā Night or Chelleh Night is an Iranian Northern Hemisphere’s winter solstice festival celebrated on the “longest and darkest night of the year.”
