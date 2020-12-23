Thirty-Five Spanish-speaking people convert to Islam in Imam Ridha’s (AS) holy shrine

SHAFAQNA- Globe Razavi: Thirty-five Spanish-speaking people mostly from North, Central, and Southern American countries have converted to Islam through online connection with Imam Reza (AS) holy shrine’s Office for Foreign Pilgrims’ Affairs since one and a half years ago, says Mohammad Javad Hasheminejad Director of the office.

Twenty-eight newly converted Muslims were from Colombia, Venezuela, Spain, Mexico, Paraguay, Chile, Nicaragua, and Lebanon who converted to Islam since last March. Some 65 percent of these newly converted Muslims were women. Hasheminejad said: “Following an initial familiarity with Islam in virtual pages which provided them with translation of Quranic verses and a possibility for comparison between Islam and Christianity, these people expressed their willingness for conversion.”

He added: “Conversion to Islam happens when volunteers believe in Islam wholeheartedly and make their profession of faith via a video connection with Imam Reza (AS) holy shrine.” The official further noted that the organization has also provided newly converted Muslims with different cultural and religious contents on cyberspace. “Conversion process for 15 newly converted Muslims started this year via a connection between Imam Reza (AS) holy shrine and an Islamic center in El-Salvador; profession of faith of all these people was made in a video connection with the holy shrine.”

Imam Reza (AS) holy shrine has always attracted newly converted Muslims because of its divine and spiritual atmosphere. Following victory of the Islamic Revolution, the religious conversion affairs were entrusted to Astan Quds Razavi’s Office for Foreign Pilgrims’ Affairs. Those volunteering for conversion to Islam make their profession of faith in the presence of a clergyman at Imam Reza (AS) holy shrine after learning principles of Islam and the Shia school of thought. Astan Quds Razavi is the body in charge of Imam Reza (AS) holy shrine in Mashhad, northeast Iran.