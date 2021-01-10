Human being is a witness over himself: How to live an Islamic lifestyle (Part 7)

SHAFAQNA | by Mohamed Alnajjar: According to census.gov in the United States every 8 seconds a baby is born, and every 10 seconds someone dies.[1] There are currently 7 billion human beings in existence as we speak. Unfortunately, due to corona the numbers of human life are becoming less. There are numerous problems that all of humanity is also facing such as climate change, and other factors that may affect human life in the future. Some of these factors may include natural causes however most of them are due to our own actions.

The holy Quran refers a few verses about how the human being himself does things that hurt his existence more than the external factors that may affect his existence, and that his body will become a witness against him on the day of judgment.

For example, in the Holy Quran chapter Al-Qiyama verse 14:

بَلِ الْإِنسَانُ عَلَىٰ نَفْسِهِ بَصِيرَةٌ وَلَوْ أَلْقَىٰ مَعَاذِيرَهُ

Rather, man, against himself, will be a witness[2].

Ayatollah Makarim Shirazi in his commentary of this verse notes that the human being is a witness over himself. His organs are the main witnesses to his actions.

In support of this idea the holy Quran says:

حَتَّىٰ إِذَا مَا جَاءُوهَا شَهِدَ عَلَيْهِمْ سَمْعُهُمْ وَأَبْصَارُهُمْ وَجُلُودُهُم بِمَا كَانُوا يَعْمَلُونَ

Until, when they reach it, their hearing and their eyes and their skins will testify against them of what they used to do.[3]

Also, in another verse from Chapter Yasin verse 65:

وَتُكَلِّمُنَا أَيْدِيهِمْ وَتَشْهَدُ أَرْجُلُهُم بِمَا كَانُوا يَكْسِبُونَ

That Day, we will seal over their mouths, and their hands will speak to Us, and their feet will testify about what they used to earn. [4]

Hence there will come a day when we will be all questioned and if the human being decides to run away from his actions, his own self will witness against him.

The holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) said:

رسول الله (صلى الله عليه وآله): أعدى عدوك نفسك التي بين جنبيك

Your own worst enemy is your own self [5]

Therefore, in conclusion, as we can see the way the world is moving, we realize that so far, the human being has not used the resources in the world properly. It has caused many unnecessary wars, oppression, occupation, stripping countries of their natural resources and forcing unlawful economic sanctions, all of this in the name of freedom, democracy, and justice. What is happening behind the scenes and what is being recorded on the media is something else. For this reason, for the human being to come to a correct and a true conclusion he must become one with his actions and his soul.

This can be accomplished in many ways however what is a consensus among all scholars is that one should complete his mandatory (Wajib) acts on time. For us to hasten the reappearance of our 12th and awaited Imam Al-Mahdi (A.J) we must adhere to our mandatory acts and do the recommended acts as must as we can according to our own capacity. I ask Allah (SWT) to increase in our success and make us the helpers of the Imam when he returns. This series of how to live an Islamic style will continue so stay tuned as we delve into deeper topics that will benefit and help us grow to reach Allah (SWT).

