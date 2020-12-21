Date :Monday, December 21st, 2020 | Time : 18:20 |ID: 187970 | Print

Photos: On blessed birthday of Sayyida Zainab, ‘Sakina Girls School’ inaugurated in Zanzibar, Tanzania for orphans

SHAFAQNA-ABNA: On the blessed birthday of Sayyida Zainab (SA), Charity organization of Comfort Aid International (CAI) opened the doors to Sakina Girls Home in Zanzibar, Tanzania. This home/school will house 20 orphan girls and give them an unrivaled opportunity for a quality life and education.

 

