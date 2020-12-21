Arrest of a Shia cleric and a female author in Saudi Arabia

SHAFAQNA- Saudi activists and sources report the arrest of a Shia cleric and a female writer by Al Saud forces.

Saudi officials arrested Sheikh Hussein al-Nimr, another Shia cleric in the region, in order to target clerics from the Arabian Peninsula, particularly Qatif and al-Ahsa.

According to the report, Sheikh Hussein al-Nimr is the fourth Shia cleric in the eastern region of Saudi Arabia who has been recently arrested by Saudi forces.

Saudi forces had previously arrested Seyyed Hashem al-Shakhs, Seyyed Khidr Al-Awami and Sheikh Abbas Al-Saeed, and had previously arrested “Muhammad Bojbara,” a praiser of the Ahl al-Bayt (A.S).

On the other hand, some Saudi sources report the arrest of Saudi woman author Ishtiaq Muhammad Al-Saif by Saudi security forces.

According to the Bani Saud website, al-Saif was arrested by Saudi security forces three months ago, but no news of her arrest was released.

According to these sources, she, who is the wife of Sheikh Abdul Ghafar Al-Zahir, was arrested because she had written a letter demanding the release of her son.

The Emir of the eastern region is said to have sentenced Ms. Ishtiaq to six months in prison for her request.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English