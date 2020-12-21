Umrah temporarily suspended

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: Saudi Arabia suspended international Umrah operations amid the spark of the new strain of Sars-Cov-2 in multiple countries.

Saudi Arabia’s General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) also suspended all international flights.The move comes in response to the emergence of a potent new variant of the novel virus in Britain, Australia, Denmark, and reportedly in some other countries. Some flights will be allowed to operate in exceptional conditions.

In wake of the suspension of flight operations in Saudi Arabia, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) announced the cancellation of flights to and from Saudi Arabia. PIA spokesperson, Abdullah Khan, said that national carrier flights to and from KSA have been cancelled from December 21, the Daily Pakistan reported.

At least 18 flights have been cancelled on the directives issued by the Saudi aviation authority. These include PK-9739 and PK-9760.The suspension will remain in effect until Saudi Arabia opens borders again, he added