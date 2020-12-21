11 Mosques destroyed in Shusha in Karabakh war

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: Azerbaijan said 11 mosques in the city of Shusha were destroyed in the recent war in the Karabakh region between Baku and Yerevan.

According to the preliminary results of the assessment of monuments in Azerbaijan’s Shusha city, 11 mosques were destroyed in the city, chairman of the Public Association of the Organization for the Protection of Historical and Cultural Monuments in the Liberated Territories of Azerbaijan, member of the working group created in connection with the assessment and inventory in Shusha city Faig Ismayilov told Trend news agency on Dec. 21.

Shusha is a part of the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan that was under Armenian control for two decades but was recently liberated.

The first Friday prayers in the city in 28 years was held there last month.Shusha is a major cultural and historical place and also has strategic importance for its geographic position. Leaders of Azerbaijan, Armenia, and Russia signed a statement on ending the war in the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh in November.Azerbaijan and Armenia had been fighting over Nagorno-Karabakh since September. Karabakh is internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan, but it is held by ethnic Armenian separatists backed by Armenia since 1992, when they broke from Azerbaijan in a war that killed some 30,000 people.