Grand Ayatollah Saafi Golpaygani’s letter of appreciation to Head of Constitutional Court of Austria

SHAFAQNA- The Grand Ayatollah Saafi Golpaygani, a senior Islamic scholar, wrote a letter to the President of the Austrian Constitutional Court thanking him for establishing the religious rights of Muslims and rejecting the ban on Hijab.

Here is the full text of the letter of appreciation by the senior Islamic scholar, His Highness Grand Ayatollah Saafi Golpaygani, to the head of Austria’s Constitutional Court:

In the name of Allah, the All-beneficent, the All-merciful

Your Highness Dr. Christof Grabenwater,

The honorable Head of the Constitutional Court of Austria

With greetings and regards, The personal dignity of mankind, which is deposited by the Almighty God for all human beings irrespective of their color, language, culture, and geographical location, has always been attacked and plundered by the dominant forces of the world.

The educated men and the judicial centers of every society, which are responsible for protecting human rights and establishing justice, also play the greatest role in monitoring the governments. They are crucial for the role of forbidding any sort of injustice, constant oppression, and tyranny over the nations, cultures, etiquettes, customs, and religious beliefs.

The rightful and appropriate steps taken by the supreme court of Justice Austria, especially the dignified and just role of your highness and other high ranked judges in establishing the religious rights of the Muslims in your country and rejecting the oppressive opinion that Muslims do not have the right to wear Hijab, was the cause of happiness and joy for all the Muslims of the world and other scholars and prominent religious personalities of the Abrahamic religions.

acknowledging your efforts for this dignified and just humanitarian step for the Muslims of Austria, I am immensely grateful to you and hopeful of greater success for you.

4 Jamadi Al-oola, 1442 Hijri ( 12/19/2020)

Lotfullah Saafi Golpaygani