Date :Monday, December 21st, 2020 | Time : 22:58 |ID: 188065 | Print

Father Christopher talks about Lady Zainab (pbuh)

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA-

Lady Zainab (pbuh) was an extraordinary woman who revealed all the great virtues such as bravery, courage, the ability to speak and stand

against injustice.

You might also like
Thai PM: Police needs Muslim students' information for security
Trevor Phillips dismayed at Labour suspension over Muslim comments
10 Muslim World Cup facts you should know
California Muslim Students Host Hijab Day
Ayatollah Sistani’s rep. invites Bosnia’s top Catholic priest to make joint efforts for international peace
13 killed, Mosque burned down as violent protests rock India’s New Delhi
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *