Lebanon’s parliament passes sexual harassment law

SHAFAQNA- Lebanon’s Parliament on Monday passed a landmark law criminalising sexual harassment.

In addition to punishing the perpetrators, the law affords protection to both the victims and any witnesses who testify against the accused. It also creates a specialised fund at the Social Affairs Ministry tasked with offering support and rehabilitation to victims and raising awareness about sexual harassment, and explicitly gives victims to right to seek compensation.

“It was one of the best laws of its kind in the region due to its broad scope and the wide definition of sexual harassment, defined as “any recurring bad behaviour that is out of the ordinary, unwanted by the victim, with a sexual connotation that constitutes a violation of the body, privacy, or feelings”, Danielle Hoyek, a lawyer with gender equality organisation ABAAD told Al Jazeera.

ABAAD was one of a number of non-governmental groups that provided their inputs on the legislation.