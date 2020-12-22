Afghanistan: Journalist shot dead in Ghazni province

SHAFAQNA-An Afghan journalist , Rahmatullah Nekzad , was shot dead with a silenced pistol by unknown gunmen near his home while he was travelling to a nearby mosque in the eastern city of Ghazni.

No group has claimed the murder so far but the Taliban denied responsibility. “We consider this killing a loss for the country,” said Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid.

Nekzad, in his late 40s, worked on a freelance basis for The Associated Press news agency and the Al Jazeera broadcast network, according to the Afghan Journalists Safety Committee, AlJazeera reported.