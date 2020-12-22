https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/12/press-1.jpg 557 800 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg asadian2020-12-22 08:02:552020-12-22 08:02:55Afghanistan: Journalist shot dead in Ghazni province
Afghanistan: Journalist shot dead in Ghazni province
SHAFAQNA-An Afghan journalist , Rahmatullah Nekzad , was shot dead with a silenced pistol by unknown gunmen near his home while he was travelling to a nearby mosque in the eastern city of Ghazni.
No group has claimed the murder so far but the Taliban denied responsibility. “We consider this killing a loss for the country,” said Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid.
Nekzad, in his late 40s, worked on a freelance basis for The Associated Press news agency and the Al Jazeera broadcast network, according to the Afghan Journalists Safety Committee, AlJazeera reported.
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!