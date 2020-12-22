Date :Tuesday, December 22nd, 2020 | Time : 08:02 |ID: 188108 | Print

Afghanistan: Journalist shot dead in Ghazni province

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA-An Afghan journalist , Rahmatullah Nekzad , was shot dead with a silenced pistol by unknown gunmen near his home while he was travelling to a nearby mosque in the eastern city of Ghazni.

No group has claimed the murder so far but the Taliban denied responsibility. “We consider this killing a loss for the country,” said Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid.

Nekzad, in his late 40s, worked on a freelance basis for The Associated Press news agency and the Al Jazeera broadcast network, according to the Afghan Journalists Safety Committee, AlJazeera reported.

You might also like
Pakistan senator: We should not look to the West
Photos : Qadamgah of Imam Ali (AS) Mosque in Kabul, Afghanistan
At least 34 people killed in two suicide bombings in Afghanistan
Afghan government & Taliban agree on Doha peace talks
Tehran, Islamabad determined to deepen ties without a third country’s impact
Rouhani: a secure and stable Afghanistan is a must for regional security
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *