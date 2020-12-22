Which three groups’ deeds are not accepted by God?

SHAFAQNA – It is narrated from the fifth Shia Imam, Mohammad Al-Baqir (AS) who said: There are three groups which their deeds will not go to the sky, and no deed is accepted from them (by God).

The ones who pass away from this world and have hatred in their hearts toward us Ahlul Bait (AS). The ones who accept Wilayah (guardianship of faith) of our enemies. Those who has accepted Wilayah of this and that person (anyone apart from Ahlul Bait (AS)) [1].

