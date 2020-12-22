https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/12/imam-baqer2.jpg 192 300 AH https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg AH2020-12-22 10:00:012020-12-22 10:00:01Which three groups’ deeds are not accepted by God?
Which three groups’ deeds are not accepted by God?
SHAFAQNA – It is narrated from the fifth Shia Imam, Mohammad Al-Baqir (AS) who said: There are three groups which their deeds will not go to the sky, and no deed is accepted from them (by God).
- The ones who pass away from this world and have hatred in their hearts toward us Ahlul Bait (AS).
- The ones who accept Wilayah (guardianship of faith) of our enemies.
- Those who has accepted Wilayah of this and that person (anyone apart from Ahlul Bait (AS)) [1].
[1] Beharul Anwaar, Vol. 30, Page 383.
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!