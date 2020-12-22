Who can defeat inordinate desires?

SHAFAQNA – Imam Ali (AS) said: O’ people, be aware that there is nothing of God’s obedience except when it is carried out with unwillingness (Karaha), and there is nothing from committing sins against God except that it is carried out with willingness. So, God’s Mercy on the one who defeats his/her own inordinate desires, and suppresses inappropriate desires of the soul; because the difficulty is to prohibit the soul from inordinate desire which constantly pushing for disobedience and committing sins [1].

[1] Nahjul Balaghah, Sermon 176.