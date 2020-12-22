Arbaeen International Award’s closing ceremony planned next week

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: The closing ceremony of the 6th Arbaeen International Award will be held on December 28.

According to the website of the Islamic Culture and Relations Organization (ICRO), the organization’s headquarters in Tehran will host the ceremony. It will be held ahead of the martyrdom anniversary of Lt. General Qassem Soleimani and its main theme will be “Generals of Resistance; Protectors of Security of Arabeen (pilgrimage)”.

ICRO has organized the Arabeen Award since 2014 with the aim of reflecting the manifestations of this international religious event to the world. Wherever words cannot convey the greatness of a message, the best communication medium would be the language of art. That is why ICRO decided to hold the international award annually in the categories of photos, videos and travelogues, with the aim of spreading the message of Arbaeen and Ashura. This year’s competition had participants from 20 countries. Top works have been selected and will be awarded in the ceremony.