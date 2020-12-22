Presence of all Afghan groups best guarantee for lasting peace: Zarif

Zarif met and held talks with Afghan President’s National Security Advisor Hamdullah Mohib in Tehran on Tuesday.

Pointing to the need for the US withdrawal from Afghanistan, Zarif said that Iran considers the comprehensive political solution with the presence of all Afghan parties as to the best guarantee of lasting peace in this country.

Zarif called support for the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan a principled policy of the Islamic Republic of Iran. Stressing the need to deepen consultations between the two neighboring countries at bilateral, regional, and international levels, Zarif expressed his satisfaction with the opening of the Khaf-Herat railway, considering it as a ground for expanding cooperation between the two countries.

“It is necessary to optimize the Special Economic Zone Dogharoon to enhance cross-border cooperation,” he added. Referring to the opening of the Khaf-Herat railway, Mohib expressed hope that regional cooperation with such projects would be strengthened.

Cooperation in the political, economic and security spheres, holding a joint commission of the two countries and pursuing other projects underway, and in particular further cooperation in the field of water, were among the other topics of negotiations between Zarif and Mohib. Hamdullah Mohib arrived in Tehran on Tuesday morning to meet and hold talks with high political and security officials of the Islamic Republic of Iran. Earlier, he met with the Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Ali Shamkhani. During the meeting, Shamkhani stressed Iran’s strong support for the legitimate government of Afghanistan.