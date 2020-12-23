Date :Wednesday, December 23rd, 2020 | Time : 06:45 |ID: 188214 | Print

Photos: 3-day conference on Zaria Massacre held in Kano, Nigeria

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA-ABNA: A 3-day conference was organised in Kano from 12 to 15 December 2020 in commemoration of 2015 Zaria massacre. Speakers include Mallam Jummai Karofi who was a victim gave an eye witness account of Zaria Massacre. The speaker who lost her five children is also suffering from bullet wounds in her chest and abdomen.

 

You might also like
Prosecution of Sheikh Zakzaky is a perversion of natural justice says Islamic Human Rights Commission
Nigerian migrants: Rescued but still in the EU crosshairs
Free Zakzaky Protest staged in Abuja + Photo
More groups urge International organizations to pressure Nigeria to release Sheikh Zakzaky
Islamic Movement rise in Nigeria
Grand Ayatollah Sobhani calls on Islamic Ummah to Support Nigerian Shia Muslims
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *