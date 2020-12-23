https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/12/13-10.jpg 477 848 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg asadian2020-12-23 06:45:522020-12-23 06:45:52Photos: 3-day conference on Zaria Massacre held in Kano, Nigeria
Photos: 3-day conference on Zaria Massacre held in Kano, Nigeria
SHAFAQNA-ABNA: A 3-day conference was organised in Kano from 12 to 15 December 2020 in commemoration of 2015 Zaria massacre. Speakers include Mallam Jummai Karofi who was a victim gave an eye witness account of Zaria Massacre. The speaker who lost her five children is also suffering from bullet wounds in her chest and abdomen.
