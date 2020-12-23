Black members of US Air Force face discrimination

SHAFAQNA-The report by the Air Force Inspector General (IG), released on Monday, said Black members of the Air Force are far more likely to be investigated, arrested, face disciplinary actions and be discharged for misconduct.

The report said Black members are less likely to be promoted to higher enlisted and officer ranks and one-third of them believe they do not get the same opportunities as their white peers. And it concluded that “racial disparity exists” for Black service members but that the data did not explain why it happens.

The Air Force IG report outlined data for racial inequities that have long been suspected. It said that a large number of Black service members reported experiences with bias and racism. And while those reports were difficult to validate within the study, the review concluded that it was “reasonable to conclude that individual acts of racism have occurred in the Department of the Air Force”.

Specifically, the review found that enlisted Black service members were 57 percent more likely than whites to face courts martial and 72 percent more likely to get nonjudicial punishment as a result of an investigation. Black troops were twice as likely to be apprehended by security and young Black enlisted members were twice as likely to be involuntarily discharged for misconduct. Black troops also are investigated and found guilty of sexual harassment more often, AlJazeera reported.