Canada pledges $70m aid for Palestinian refugees

SHAFAQNA-Canada has pledged US$70 million 90 million Canadian dollars ($70m) in aid to the UN agency for Palestinian refugees , which has been reeling from US funding cut.

Karina Gould, the Canadian minister of international development on Monday, said the aid will be distributed over three years and will “help respond to the rising needs of vulnerable Palestinian refugees” in the West Bank, Gaza, Syria, Lebanon and Jordan.

Known as the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), the organisation runs schools and provides health services as well as other humanitarian aid to an estimated 5.7 million Palestinians with refugee status.The agency’s chief warned last month it was facing its “worst financial crisis” eve, AlJazeera reported.