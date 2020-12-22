Letter from head of Iran’s Medical Council to WHO for preparation Corona vaccine

SHAFAQNA- Dr. Mohammad-Reza Zafarghandi, the head of Iran’s Medical Council, in a letter to Dr. Tedros Adhanom, WHO Director- General, asked him to do his best to provide the required doses of Corona vaccine in Iran.

“Unfortunately, the unilateral and illegitimate US sanctions against our country, especially the restrictions on the banking system and financial transactions, are seriously hampering our efforts to fulfill our mission in this area,” he added.

Mohammad-Reza Zafarghandi, in a letter to the Director General of the World Health Organization, noting that the Organization of the Medical System, as the largest trade union in the field of health, intends to provide sufficient doses of vaccine required by Iran in any way possible, said: Hereby I humbly appeal to your excellency to take effective action to achieve this goal and to overcome the problem of unilateral and illegal US sanctions against Iran.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English