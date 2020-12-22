Takht-Ravanchi: US imposed above 1,500 sanctions on Iran

SHAFAQNA- The Permanent Representative of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the United Nations said in today’s virtual meeting of the Security Council that the United States has launched a full-scale war against Iran with economic weapons.

“Majid Takht-Ravanchi” said at the meeting, which was held to present a six-month report on the implementation of Resolution 2231 by video conference, that linking the nuclear deal to other miscellaneous issues is doomed to failure.

He said US sanctions had even targeted drug imports, which is a brutal war against the Iranian people, and that the current US administration is expected to continue to impose targeted sanctions on the Iranian people.

Takht- Ravanchi said that Iran has fulfilled all its obligations in the form of JCPOA (Barjam) and thanked the permanent members of the Security Council for their stance against the US unilateral measures, saying that the US claim that drug items were exempt from sanctions was completely false and that the country had imposed 1,500 sanctions against Iran so far.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English