Syrian-Iraqi talks to develop security and intelligence cooperation

SHAFAQNA- Iraq’s National Security Adviser Qasim al-Araji discussed with the Syrian Ambassador to Iraq Sattam Jadaan al-Dandah, the bilateral relations between Iraq and Syria and ways to develop them in the fields of security and intelligence.

Al-Araji and Dandah discussed in Baghdad yesterday the latest security and political developments in the region and joint cooperation and coordination between the two countries to secure common borders, fight terrorism, the importance of exchanging security and intelligence information and pursuing the remnants of the ISIS terrorist group.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English