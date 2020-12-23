https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/12/france.jpg 557 800 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg asadian2020-12-23 08:07:572020-12-23 11:08:37France: Three police officers shot dead
France: Three police officers shot dead
SHAFAQNA- Three police officers have been shot dead and a fourth wounded in central France. The officers , who were responding to a domestic violence call in the village of Puy-de-Dome, were shot by a 48-year-old man as they attempted to rescue a woman. The woman who was reported as involved in the domestic violence incident is safe after seeking refuge on the roof of the house and was rescued by police, ABC News reported.
