What are the indicators of a good person?
SHAFAQNA – It is narrated from the fifth Shia Imam, Mohammad Al-Baqir (AS) who said: If you want to know that you are a good person or not, have a look at your heart. If you like those who obey God, and do not like those who commit sins; know that you are a good person and Allah (SWT) likes you. And if you consider those who obey God as enemy, and like those who commit sins; know that nothing of God’s love is in your heart and God consider you as an enemy, and the human being always wants to be with someone who likes him/her [1].
[1] Al-Kafi, Vol. 2, Page 126.
