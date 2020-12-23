How to avoid a difficult death?

SHAFAQNA – The first Shia Imam, Ali ibn Abitaleb (AS) said: At the moment you are at the time of wishes and desires which will be followed by death. So, whoever at the time of wishes and before the arrival of death, do good deeds, will benefit and death will not harm him/her. And the one, who is neglectful at the time of wishes and before death, will be in loss and death is detrimental to him/her [1].

[1] Nahjul Balaghah, Sermon 28.