Date :Wednesday, December 23rd, 2020 | Time : 11:15 |ID: 188299 | Print

16 Shia clerics detained in Saudi prisons+Photos

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA- Saudi Arabia has arrested Sheikh Hussein Al-Nimr as part of a new crackdown on religious scholars in the east of the country. Thus, the number of religious scholars arrested in this country reached 16.

Seyyed Hashim Al-Shakhs, Sheikh Hussein Al-Radhi, Sheikh Muhammad Al-Habib, Seyyed Ja’far Al-Alawi, Sheikh Muhammad Al-Ebad, Sheikh Abdul Latif Nasser, Sheikh Badr Al-Talib, Sheikh Muhammad Zayn Al-Din, Sheikh Habib Al-Khabaz, Sheikh Hassan Al-Zayed, Sheikh Samir Al-Hilal, Sheikh Abdul Jalil Al-Athan Sheikh Abbas Al-Mazeni, Sheikh Khidr Al-Awami, Sheikh Abbas Saeed and Sheikh Hussein Al-Nimr are 16 Shia clerics who are imprisoned in Saudi Arabia.

Sheikh Hussein Al-Nimr was arrested a few days after the destruction of a Mosque in Al-Awamiyah on the eve of the fifth anniversary of the execution of Ayatollah Nimr Baqir Al-Nimr. Two days after the disappearance of Sheikh Hussein Al-Nimr, Saudi authorities confessed to his detention.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English

You might also like
Calls for Cancelling Umrah amid Coronavirus fears
Bahraini Shia scholars: Bahrain-UAE show is a prelude to publicizing Saudi-Israeli relations
Concerns about fate of Shia Saudi citizen sentenced to death
A lesson in counter-extremism - Do we really need to hear from al-Saud?
Iran condemns Saudi Arabia's targeting of civilians in Yemen
Discovery of a 120,000-year-old human footprint in Saudi Arabia+Photo
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *