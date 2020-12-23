16 Shia clerics detained in Saudi prisons+Photos

SHAFAQNA- Saudi Arabia has arrested Sheikh Hussein Al-Nimr as part of a new crackdown on religious scholars in the east of the country. Thus, the number of religious scholars arrested in this country reached 16.

Seyyed Hashim Al-Shakhs, Sheikh Hussein Al-Radhi, Sheikh Muhammad Al-Habib, Seyyed Ja’far Al-Alawi, Sheikh Muhammad Al-Ebad, Sheikh Abdul Latif Nasser, Sheikh Badr Al-Talib, Sheikh Muhammad Zayn Al-Din, Sheikh Habib Al-Khabaz, Sheikh Hassan Al-Zayed, Sheikh Samir Al-Hilal, Sheikh Abdul Jalil Al-Athan Sheikh Abbas Al-Mazeni, Sheikh Khidr Al-Awami, Sheikh Abbas Saeed and Sheikh Hussein Al-Nimr are 16 Shia clerics who are imprisoned in Saudi Arabia.

Sheikh Hussein Al-Nimr was arrested a few days after the destruction of a Mosque in Al-Awamiyah on the eve of the fifth anniversary of the execution of Ayatollah Nimr Baqir Al-Nimr. Two days after the disappearance of Sheikh Hussein Al-Nimr, Saudi authorities confessed to his detention.

