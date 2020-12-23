Qatari FM: We want talks between Persian Gulf countries & Iran

SHAFAQNA- The Qatari Foreign Minister said today (Wednesday): “We have only held talks with Saudi Arabia, but this country represents all the countries that have imposed sanctions on Qatar.”

Speaking at a joint news conference with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov in Moscow, Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani said: “We see the security of the Gulf (Persian Gulf) as a priority and the escalation of tensions is not in the interest of either side.”

He added: “The Kuwait Declaration is an initial success and agreement on the framework for achieving reconciliation between the (Persian) Gulf countries.”

Al-Thani noted: “At the political level, there are no obstacles to efforts to resolve the (Persian) Gulf crisis.”

The Qatari Foreign Minister further called for dialogue between the Persian Gulf states and Iran and stressed that we welcome any initiative that contributes to the stability of the region.

On the other hand, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said: “Our response to US sanctions will cover all aspects of relations between the two countries.”

Lavrov added: “We hope that the next summit of the Gulf countries will lead to bridging the gap between the Cooperation Council.”

He continued: “Restoring the unity of the Cooperation Council is an important matter in order to ensure the security of the (Persian) Gulf.”

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English