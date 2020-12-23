Verses of Quran on wooden walls of Xi’an mosque in China

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: The Great Mosque of Xi’an is the largest mosque is one of the oldest and largest Muslim places of worship in China.

Located in Xi’an, the capital of China’s Shaanxi Province, the mosque was added to the UNESCO Islamic Heritage List in 1985 .Its construction began in 742 AD, the first year of the Tianbao Era of Emperor Xuanrong’s reign in the Tang Dynasty, and additions were made during the Song (960-1279), Yuan (1271-1638), Ming (1368-1644), and Qing (1644-1911) dynasties, which makes it an ancient architectural complex representative of many periods of time. One of its unique features is that all the verses of the Quran have been scribed round the wooden walls of the mosue.