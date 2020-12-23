Qatar begins coronavirus vaccination campaign

SHAFAQNA-Qatar has begun a free Covid-19 vaccination campaign on on Wednesday.

The vaccine will be administered in two doses, three weeks apart at seven primary health centres in the country. The priority will be given to people who are aged 70 and above, people with multiple chronic conditions and key healthcare staff working in close contact with COVID-19 patients.

The first vaccination phase will run until January 31, 2021 and the government has said it expects to have enough vaccines to cover the country’s entire population in 2021. It has also signed a deal to acquire the Moderna as well as the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines, Al Jazeera reported.