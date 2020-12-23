UAE launches free corona vaccination in Dubai

https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/5e732f1885f5405cef79a85e.jpg 551 980 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg asadian2020-12-23 17:01:002020-12-23 17:01:00UAE launches free corona vaccination in Dubai
SHAFAQNA- An extensive and free COVID-19 vaccination campaign is being rolled out in Dubai from Wednesday.
The Supreme Committee for Crisis and Disaster Management in Dubai announced a massive and free vaccination campaign in Dubai against COVID-19 with the Pfizer vaccine will start from Wednesday that join to Saudi Arabia, the first Arab country to use the corona vaccine last week.
A vaccine developed by China’s Sinopharm and registered for use by Emirati authorities this month.
