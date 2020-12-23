Date :Wednesday, December 23rd, 2020 | Time : 17:01 |ID: 188387 | Print

UAE launches free corona vaccination in Dubai

SHAFAQNA- An extensive and free COVID-19 vaccination campaign is being rolled out in Dubai from Wednesday.

The Supreme Committee for Crisis and Disaster Management in Dubai announced a massive and free vaccination campaign in Dubai against COVID-19 with the Pfizer vaccine will start from Wednesday that join to Saudi Arabia, the first Arab country to use the corona vaccine last week.

A vaccine developed by China’s Sinopharm and registered for use by Emirati authorities this month.

This news is translated by Shafaqna English.

 

