No case of new UK mutation corona found in Iran

Speaking on the sidelines of the cabinet meeting, Namaki said the UK announced the new mutation corona virus with a two-month delay, adding that upon receiving the information, Iran halted flights to and from the UK. Namaki said that the passengers entering Iran from the UK in the past three weeks were one-by-one examined and no cases of new variant version were detected.

He said that Iran is ready to purchase the COVID-19 vaccine and there are no obstacles, adding that the death toll of the virus in Iran has fallen by 50% and 160 “red” points have become “orange” and “yellow”.

Earlier today, Iran’s Deputy Health Minister Iraj Harirchi said that Iran has halted direct flights to the UK to prevent the breakout of new variant coronavirus which is rapidly spreading in the United Kingdom.Harirchi told IRNA that several countries, including Europeans, have prohibited direct and indirect flights to and from the UK to prevent the new mutation corona virus.He added that some countries have even prohibited all foreign travels fearing the spread of the new variant corona virus.

He said that the indirect passengers from the UK are examined and will be quarantined for 14 days if found contaminated.The important point here is that the UK, which kept accusing other countries of secrecy, has concealed the new mutation since September, he said. He noted that the new mutation that has happened in the UK is said to have the power to increase its infection and pathogenesis up to 70%.He added that the only way to fight the disease is to follow the usual protocols, like washing hands, wearing masks, and observing social distancing.