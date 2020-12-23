Date :Wednesday, December 23rd, 2020 | Time : 19:05 |ID: 188446 | Print

UK: Fresh food supply under threat until Dover backlog cleared

SHAFAQNA- Britain’s retail industry said on Wednesday that fresh food supply, mainly fruit and vegetables, are at risk of running out until a backlog of trucks at the port of Dover is cleared and ties with France return to normal.

A partial blockade by France to try to contain a new highly infectious coronavirus variant has left thousands of trucks stranded in Dover, Britain’s main gateway to Europe, in the run-up to Christmas.

Paris and London agreed late on Tuesday that drivers carrying a negative COVID-19 test result could board ferries for Calais. The military have started testing drivers but a British minister said it would take time to clear the backlog.

Richard Burnett, CEO of the Road Haulage Association, said the port of Dover remained gridlocked with about 8,000 trucks in the Kent area, Reuters reported.

 

