Dutch soldiers killed Afghan civilians: Veteran

SHAFAQNA- In an interview with Dutch newspaper Trouw, published on Wednesday , a former Dutch soldier , Servie Holzken, said that Dutch troops may have killed civilians while firing on two houses in the central Afghan province of Uruzgan in 2007.

Holzken said they targeted houses that they thought belonged to Taliban militia, and when people started to flee the houses, the soldiers opened fire when they got orders through a walkie-talkie. Holzken also said no one shot back at them from the houses, and no gunfire was heard.

The Dutch Defense Ministry said they were “shocked” by the “very serious” claims, adding the ministry will launch a preliminary investigation with public prosecutors, according to AA.