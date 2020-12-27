Amensty urges World to demand justice for Gustavo Gatica

SHAFAQNA-Amnesty International’s twitter account mentioned that Gustavo Gatica, a 21-year-old student, was blinded by police during a protest in Santiago, Chile in 2019.

According to the announcement of this Twitter account, Gustavo hopes his blindness will help the world see what is happening in Chile; “I gave my eyes so people would wake up.”

Amnesty reported that in November 2019, amid widespread concern over rising costs of living and inequality, people across Chile came out in protest demanding “dignity”. The world watched as millions demonstrated their yearning for change in the country. But they were met with excessive force by the authorities, and police officers loaded their guns with metal and rubber ammunition. On the 8th November, Gustavo Gatica, a 21-year-old student of psychology and an avid fan of music and photography joined the protests. Police fired into the crowds aiming at the upper body of protesters, and Gustavo was shot in both eyes. He was blinded permanently.

Amensty articulated that take action now and demand justice for Gustavo Gatica and guarantee that this won’t happen again.