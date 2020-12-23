Date :Wednesday, December 23rd, 2020 | Time : 22:42 |ID: 188459 | Print

Lebanese presidency: Aoun & Hariri disagree on forming a government

SHAFQANA- The Lebanese presidency announced on Wednesday that a meeting today between President Michel Emad Aoun and Prime Minister Saad Hariri did not lead to a final agreement.

“President Michel Emad Aoun and Prime Minister Saad Hariri held a new round of consultations on forming a government, but the meeting did not lead to a final agreement,” the Lebanese presidency’s Twitter account wrote.

According to the Lebanese presidency, the meeting decided to continue consultations in future meetings between the parties.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English

