Date :Wednesday, December 30th, 2020 | Time : 16:10 |ID: 188476 | Print
Quran 19:19

Shia Graph: Holy Quran 19:19

/0 Comments/in , , , /by

SHAFAQNA- Holy Quran, 19:19.

You might also like
Far-right group desecrates Quran in Sweden again
A New Museum in Kazakhstan, Displayed a Digital Copy of Quran in Kazakh, English and Russian
Photos: The Sofra of Lady Ruqayyah (P) spread in Karbala
Protesters in Sweden condemn burning of Holy Qur'an
The Supreme Religious Authority: He who has no sense of responsibility and does not care about their…
The Interpretation of Surah al-Hamd; Ayahs 1-3 + Audio
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *