Islamic Law on use fruits in streets

Shia Graph: Islamic Law on using fruits from trees in streets

SHAFAQNA- Islamic Laws According to the Fatwas of the Grand Ayatollah Sistani.

Question: How is it to use some fruits from trees which are in the alleys and the streets or have branched from the people’s houses into the alleys?

Answer: There is no problem with trees inside the alley or the street if there is no apparent prohibition; but using and eating fruits from trees that are branched out (of houses and gardens) is not allowed according to Wajib precaution.

