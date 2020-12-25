https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/12/dbacda61-168c-4c77-88d2-9d9c4d39f593.jpg 540 969 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg asadian2020-12-25 15:45:492020-12-25 15:45:49Video | "Moral values" by Sheikh Dr. Shomali
Video | “Moral values” by Sheikh Dr. Shomali
SHAFAQNA- What follows is 30 videos about Moral values delivered by Sheikh Dr. Shomali.
Rememberance:
Purification of soul:
Self control:
Suppression of anger:
Freedom for envy:
Being moderate and balance:
Safeguarding the family:
Patience:
Respect for parents:
Hospitality:
Avoiding suspicion:
Protecting the tongue:
Respecting elders:
Pursuit of knowledge:
Focusing on one’s own moral problem:
Trust in God:
Serving people:
Worship:
Humility:
Repentance:
Delivery of trust:
Pardon:
Visiting the sick:
Respecting teachers and scholars:
Treatment of sick:
Keeping one’s promise:
Avoiding oppression:
Charity:
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!