Date :Friday, December 25th, 2020 | Time : 15:54 |ID: 188509 | Print

Online discussion on “Role of Prophet Isa (A.S) in Government of Imam Mahdi (A.J)”

/0 Comments/in , , , /by

SHAFAQNA- A live discussion with Sheikh Safdar Razi discussing “The Role of Prophet Isa (A.S) in The Government of Imam Mahdi (AJTF)”, will be held on Saturday 26th December, 2020, by Imam Mahdi Awareness Campaign.

The program starts at 7 pm (UK Time). The live discussion will be broadcasted on Facebook and YouTube.

 

You might also like
Video: AIM mourning programme, 9th night of Muharram
Video: ICEL Majlis in memory of the late Ayatollah Taskhiri
Video: Imam Khoei Islamic Centre mourning ceremony, Muharram 8th
Video: AIM mourning programme,1st night, Muharram
Jesus (A.S); the Prophet of Peace
En.shafaqna- IZHamburg Video: IZH programs on day 16 of Ramadan 2020
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *