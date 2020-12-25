https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/12/ROLE.jpg 630 1009 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg asadian2020-12-25 15:54:102020-12-25 15:54:10Online discussion on “Role of Prophet Isa (A.S) in Government of Imam Mahdi (A.J)”
Online discussion on “Role of Prophet Isa (A.S) in Government of Imam Mahdi (A.J)”
SHAFAQNA- A live discussion with Sheikh Safdar Razi discussing “The Role of Prophet Isa (A.S) in The Government of Imam Mahdi (AJTF)”, will be held on Saturday 26th December, 2020, by Imam Mahdi Awareness Campaign.
The program starts at 7 pm (UK Time). The live discussion will be broadcasted on Facebook and YouTube.
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!