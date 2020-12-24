Date :Thursday, December 24th, 2020 | Time : 10:45 |ID: 188535 | Print

Can a Muslim serve in a non-Islamic country’s army? The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Sistani answered a question about Muslims serving in non-Islamic countries’ armies.

Question: Can a Muslim serve in a non-Islamic country’s army?

The Grand Ayatollah Sistani: There is no problem with serving in (places) like Traffic Police.

Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA

