Can a Muslim serve in a non-Islamic country’s army? The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s answer
SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Sistani answered a question about Muslims serving in non-Islamic countries’ armies.
Question: Can a Muslim serve in a non-Islamic country’s army?
The Grand Ayatollah Sistani: There is no problem with serving in (places) like Traffic Police.
Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA
