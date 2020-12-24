https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/12/fatwa.jpg 300 300 AH https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg AH2020-12-24 10:51:432020-12-24 10:51:43How to keep ties of kinship with Non-Mahram relations? The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s answer
How to keep ties of kinship with Non-Mahram relations? The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s answer
SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei answered a question about keeping ties of kinship with non-Mahram relatives.
Question: Considering the importance of keeping ties of kinship in Islam, how this tie can be maintained with non-Mahram relatives such as cousins?
The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei: If close relatives do not cut ties with each other and perhaps to know about each other by observing Islamic rules, and especially to help each other in difficulties; they have fulfilled their duty of keeping ties of kinship. Keeping ties of kinship is not conditional on socializing and direct relationship/connection.
Source: leader.ir
