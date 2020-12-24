How to keep ties of kinship with Non-Mahram relations? The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei answered a question about keeping ties of kinship with non-Mahram relatives.

Question: Considering the importance of keeping ties of kinship in Islam, how this tie can be maintained with non-Mahram relatives such as cousins?

The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei: If close relatives do not cut ties with each other and perhaps to know about each other by observing Islamic rules, and especially to help each other in difficulties; they have fulfilled their duty of keeping ties of kinship. Keeping ties of kinship is not conditional on socializing and direct relationship/connection.

Source: leader.ir