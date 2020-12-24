Amid plummeting winter temperatures the closure and subsequent fire migrant camp in Bosnia and Herzegovina has left thousands of migrants without shelter

SHAFAQNA – With the devastation, the overall number of people in dire need of assistance has swelled to almost 3,000, according to IOM. “This is a nightmare scenario: these people should be inside in warm conditions, just as the rest of Europe is doing at this holiday time,” Peter Van der Auweraert, IOM Chief of Mission in the country, said on Wednesday.

According to Mr. Van der Auweraert, while migrants were still in the local area, some were planning to head to the capital Sarajevo, while others would find places to sleep rough locally. “What concerns us is that many have said they will go to Sarajevo or Velika Kladuza (further north), but we already know that there is zero additional capacity at any of the shelters for single males. This is likely to drive people to move closer to the border,” he said.

Source: UN News