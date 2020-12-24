Governor of Iran’s Central Bank: Problem of purchasing Corona Vaccine solved

SHAFAQNA- The Governor of the Central Bank of Iran announced that the barriers to the purchase of the Corona vaccine have been removed.

Abdolnaser Hemmati wrote in an Instagram post: In one of my previous posts, I emphasized that the US sanctions and the need to obtain OFAC approval have made the issue of purchasing the Corona vaccine from COVAX difficult and delayed. In this regard, I would like to announce a few points to inform the dear Iranian people:

The initial agreement to transfer from a bank account (Other than central bank resources in Korea) was received this morning and we ordered the payment. Necessary follow-ups in this field continue unabated.

The Central Bank of Iran has allocated 200 million Euros to purchase the Corona vaccine at this stage. We will provide more resources if needed.

We have the necessary coordination with the Ministry of Health in this regard and dear people should be sure that the purchase and transfer of the Corona vaccine will be done as soon as possible.

In addition to the action to allocate currency for the purchase of Corona vaccine, we are pursuing the necessary support to provide the currency needed for the equipment of the production line for domestic production of the vaccine with special priority.I tell all those who work in this field that I am so proud of your hard work, are the most appropriate things.

