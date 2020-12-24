Iran’s Zarif congratulated the Christians of world on birth anniversary of Prophet Jesus (AS)

SHAFAQNA- Zarif wrote: The birthday of Christ, the Spirit of God, which is revered by all Muslims as a great prophet, is a joyous occasion for all humanity.

The Iranian Foreign Minister congratulated the New Year and the birth anniversary of Jesus Christ. Mohammad Javad Zarif posted a photo on his Twitter page and wrote:

“The birthday of Christ, the Spirit of God, which is revered by all Muslims as a great prophet, is a joyous occasion for all of humanity.

“I wish everyone a very Merry Christmas and a happy, healthy and peaceful holiday.”

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English