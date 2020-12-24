Date :Thursday, December 24th, 2020 | Time : 13:43 |ID: 188559 | Print

Iran’s Zarif congratulated the Christians of world on birth anniversary of Prophet Jesus (AS)

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA- Zarif wrote: The birthday of Christ, the Spirit of God, which is revered by all Muslims as a great prophet, is a joyous occasion for all humanity.

The Iranian Foreign Minister congratulated the New Year and the birth anniversary of Jesus Christ. Mohammad Javad Zarif posted a photo on his Twitter page and wrote:

“The birthday of Christ, the Spirit of God, which is revered by all Muslims as a great prophet, is a joyous occasion for all of humanity.
“I wish everyone a very Merry Christmas and a happy, healthy and peaceful holiday.”

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English

You might also like
Saudis rejection proposal on abandoning Hajj monopoly
Iran, France presidents discuss de-escalation in Middle East in New York +Video
Photos: A religious ceremony held in the most ancient church of Tehran
The situation of Afghan refugees discussed by Iran and Afghanistan in Geneva meeting
Iran has no obligation beyond previous agreements says nuclear chief
UAE-Israel deal: Escalation of the cold war with Iran
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *