“The birthday of Christ, the Spirit of God, which is revered by all Muslims as a great prophet, is a joyous occasion for all of humanity.
Iran’s Zarif congratulated the Christians of world on birth anniversary of Prophet Jesus (AS)
SHAFAQNA- Zarif wrote: The birthday of Christ, the Spirit of God, which is revered by all Muslims as a great prophet, is a joyous occasion for all humanity.
The Iranian Foreign Minister congratulated the New Year and the birth anniversary of Jesus Christ. Mohammad Javad Zarif posted a photo on his Twitter page and wrote:
“I wish everyone a very Merry Christmas and a happy, healthy and peaceful holiday.”
This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English
