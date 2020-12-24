Promotion of Quranic activities stressed in Baghdad forum

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: A cultural forum titled “Quran Gathers Us Together” was held in Baghdad to discuss obstacles in the way of Quranic activities in Iraq.

It was organized under the supervision of Sheikh Muhammad Al-Sa’idi, dean of Al-Thaqalayn Faculty in Kadhimayn city, on December 21.The program started with the recitation of Quranic verses by prominent Qari Haj Amir Al-Kadhimi. Dr. Rafi’ Al-‘Ameri, director of the National Center of Quranic Sciences affiliated to Iraq’s Shia Waqf (endowment) Office was one of the speakers at the program who stressed the importance of Quranic activities in raising a better generation and elaborated on some of the obstacles in this way.

He asked imams of mosques, preachers, leaders of tribes and well-known figures of the country to financially and spiritually support Quranic activities and disseminate the culture of waqf. Also addressing the program was Sheikh Al-Sa’idi who asked for the formation of a joint committee of preachers and members of Quranic centers to follow up efforts to promote Quranic activities. Quranic activities have significantly developed in Iraq since the 2003 overthrow of former dictator Saddam Hussein. There has been a growing trend of Quranic programs such as competitions, recitation sessions and educational programs held in the country in recent years.