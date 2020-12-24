5 Million Umrah pilgrims perform rituals at Grand Mosque since Resumption

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: Saudi Arabia said it has received 5 million Umrah pilgrims and worshippers since the resumption of the rituals.

Saudi Minister of Hajj and Umrah Mohammed Saleh Benten said that no cases of COVID-19 infections were reported among pilgrims and worshippers. The statement came during a meeting with Mecca Gov. Prince Khaled Al-Faisal in Jeddah on Wednesday. Saudi Arabia suspended Umrah (minor Hajj) in March and significantly downsized the Hajj pilgrimage in July by only allowing about 1,000 pilgrims, all in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.The Kingdom is getting back on track after earlier lockdowns while adhering to strict health protocols. On Sept. 22, Riyadh announced a gradual resumption of Umrah pilgrimage in four phases. Tourist offices abroad are following their contracts with the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah so that pilgrims can go to the Arab country to perform Umrah rituals. In the first phase, which lasted for 14 days, 84,000 pilgrims were received — 6,000 people per day. A total of 210,000 pilgrims performed Umrah rituals during the second phase, according to Arab News.The third phase, which started on Nov. 1, permitted pilgrims from abroad to perform the ritual alongside residents of Saudi Arabia.