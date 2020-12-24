Date :Thursday, December 24th, 2020 | Time : 16:02 |ID: 188579 | Print

5 Million Umrah pilgrims perform rituals at Grand Mosque since Resumption

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: Saudi Arabia said it has received 5 million Umrah pilgrims and worshippers since the resumption of the rituals.

Saudi Minister of Hajj and Umrah Mohammed Saleh Benten said that no cases of COVID-19 infections were reported among pilgrims and worshippers. The statement came during a meeting with Mecca Gov. Prince Khaled Al-Faisal in Jeddah on Wednesday.  Saudi Arabia suspended Umrah (minor Hajj) in March and significantly downsized the Hajj pilgrimage in July by only allowing about 1,000 pilgrims, all in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.The Kingdom is getting back on track after earlier lockdowns while adhering to strict health protocols. On Sept. 22, Riyadh announced a gradual resumption of Umrah pilgrimage in four phases. Tourist offices abroad are following their contracts with the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah so that pilgrims can go to the Arab country to perform Umrah rituals. In the first phase, which lasted for 14 days, 84,000 pilgrims were received — 6,000 people per day. A total of 210,000 pilgrims performed Umrah rituals during the second phase, according to Arab News.The third phase, which started on Nov. 1, permitted pilgrims from abroad to perform the ritual alongside residents of Saudi Arabia.

You might also like
Bahraini forces arrest young boy after house raid in Muqabah
Sheikh Al Nimr and the intolerable cruelty of being Saudi
Saudi Arabia urges Germany to revoke arms export ban despite continuing war on Yemen
Saudi regime destroyed over 300 homes, mosques in besieged Shia town
Saudi's women were allowed to be enlisted in military for first time
Top Iranian Professor of Political Sciences Dies From Covid-19
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *